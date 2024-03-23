fbpx
Watch the ESF European U19 Championships live on WORLDSQUASH.TV

March 23, 2024

The ESF European U19 Championships are underway, with the individual event starting today in Bucharest, Romania.

In the women’s event, the top four seeds are France’s Lauren Baltayan, England’s Amelie Haworth, Poland’s Sofiia Zrazhevska and Germany’s Maya Weishar. In the men’s event, the top seeds are England’s Jonah Bryant, Switzerland’s David Bernet, France’s Melvil Scianimanico and England’s Yusuf Sheikh.

You can watch the action from the all-glass show court for free on WORLDSQUASH.TV, or follow the tournament on the official tournament website.

Click here to view the results and schedule for the ESF European U19 Championships.

March 23, 2024

