Watch the finals of the Asian Team Championships and Australian Nationals live today on WORLDSQUASH.TV

It’s finals day in Dalian and Perth as the ASF Asian Team Championships and the Australian National Championships draw to a close.

In China, Malaysia and Hong Kong, China have conquered all before them in both events, and both the men’s and women’s finals will be contested by the old rivals.

In Australia, Jess Turnbull takes on Alex Haydon in the women’s event and Joseph White takes on Rhys Dowling in the men’s.

All four finals will be streamed live and free on WORLDSQUASH.TV, the free streaming platform of the World Squash Federation.

Coverage from Dalian begins at 12:30 (GMT+8), with coverage from Perth beginning 30 minutes later. Action from both events starts simultaneously at 13:00 (GMT+8).

Keep up with all the results from the 22nd Asian Team Championships at asiansquash.org and from the Australian National Championships at squash.com.au

For the latest WSF news, follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter) or subscribe to the WSF Newsletter.

Watch free squash action, interviews and features at WORLDSQUASH.TV