Watch the French Junior Open free on WORLDSQUASH.TV

February 17, 2023

The French Junior Open returns after a three year hiatus this week (16-19 February), as 240 players from 24 nations across five age categories compete for honours in Wambrechies, France.

You can watch the action live and free at WORLDSQUASH.TV.

Follow updates from the tournament on the FFSquash website and social media.

Click here for the schedule and results.

