Watch: The Inclusive Game, Squash at Rocafort

Squash first arrived in Spain in the late 1970s and has seen a steady increase in popularity ever since.

On the national stage, there have been a number of achievements, including Borja Golán’s rise to World No.5, Cristana Gómez winning the Under-19 European Championships, and the men’s team achieving second place in the European Teams Championship.

But it is not just these players that make Spanish squash special, with many amateur players praising the sport’s inclusivity.

Some of these players are Liam Griffin and Pedro Ríos, who have been competing at national level since childhood and, as adults, are still connected to the game.

Watch Liam and Pedro speak from the Rocafort Sports Club, Barcelona, about the difference squash has made to their lives.