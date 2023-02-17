Watch: Welcome to the Nicol David Organisation

In a mini-documentary shot by the PSA Foundation, legendary former World No.1 Nicol David invites some of the game’s top players to get to know the ‘Nicol David Organisation’: a subsidised after-school programme in which children aged 8-12 from lower and middle income families receive squash coaching and language tutoring.

To find out more on the latest in world squash, follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Watch live and on-demand squash at WORLDSQUASH.TV.