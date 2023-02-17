fbpx
Watch: Welcome to the Nicol David Organisation

February 17, 2023

In a mini-documentary shot by the PSA Foundation, legendary former World No.1 Nicol David invites some of the game’s top players to get to know the ‘Nicol David Organisation’: a subsidised after-school programme in which children aged 8-12 from lower and middle income families receive squash coaching and language tutoring.

