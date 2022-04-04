Welcome to Glasgow 2022: WSF and Scottish Squash Presidents Zena Wooldridge and Mark Adderley

The WSF and Scottish Squash are delighted to welcome the world to tomorrow’s WSF World Squash Doubles Championships.

Below, Scottish Squash President Mark Adderley and WSF President Zena Wooldridge pen letters to signal the event launch.

“A warm welcome to the 2022 WSF World Doubles Championships. Scottish Squash is thrilled to be awarded this prestigious event, and to be working with our partners World Squash and Glasgow Life to bring the Championships to Scotland. Thank you to the team at World Squash for your support and direction. Thank you also to Glasgow Life for your significant investment into the facility, which has made this event possible. Thank you also to Commonwealth Games Scotland and to EventScotland whose investment and guidance has enabled Scottish Squash to raise the bar in event delivery and reach new audiences in Scotland.

“At the heart of our decision to host the Championships are the players, coaches and officials for whom the past two years of the Global pandemic have been so challenging. We want to help squash nations and players to prepare for the exciting season ahead, with a focus on the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“We are extremely honoured to be hosting the World Squash Championships. Our aim is to deliver a high-quality event, one that the sport can be proud of, and continue to raise the profile of Squash across the globe.

“May I take this opportunity to thank the Scottish Squash Board for their support in organising the Championships. I would also like to thank Maggie Still, Scottish Squash Chief Executive, and the team at Scottish Squash who have risen to the challenge of organising an event at a time of so many logistical challenges. My thanks in particular go to Allan McKay, Championship Director, who has done an outstanding job in a tight timeframe.

“I hope you enjoy the tournament and take some time to experience Scotland and the City of Glasgow.”

Mark Adderley

President, Scottish Squash

“Welcome to the 2022 WSF World Doubles Championships in the proud sporting city of Glasgow and to Scotstoun, the venue of the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

“This is WSF’s first World Championships since the Covid pandemic struck 2 years ago, and we are delighted to see 15 nations and almost 100 players participating.

“This event being the postponed 2021 Championship, I would like to make a special thank you to Scottish Squash for agreeing to host the event at relatively short notice, and to Glasgow Life, Commonwealth Games Scotland and EventScotland for their critical support in enabling this event to happen. Thank you also to the coaches, referees and volunteers for the part they play in the success of this Championship.

“Our warm thanks specifically to Allan McKay, Championship Director who has pulled together the event logistics in just the last few months, to Mike Collins, Championship Referee and to Julian Harniess, WSF Technical Delegate.

“I wish you all every success on court, for renewed and new friendships, and an enjoyable and memorable stay in the wonderful city of Glasgow.”

Zena Wooldridge OBE

President, World Squash Federation