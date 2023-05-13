What is the Chennai Squash World Cup?

In just one month, the Squash World Cup makes its long-awaited return as the mixed team competition heads to the Chennai, capital of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

There, *eight teams will battle it out for the title of World Cup Champions.

But what is the Squash World Cup?

The Chennai Squash World Cup at a glance

The Squash World Cup is an international tournament in which national team squads represented by two men and two women play ties of four matches against each other.

The relaunched event, which is being sponsored by the Tamil Nadu Government and supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport in India, will be played in Chennai between 13-17 June 2023 on a stunning all glass show court inside the Express Avenue Mall.

The history of the Squash World Cup

The first edition of the Squash World Cup was played in 1996 in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia and featured 16 teams.

In the first ever Squash World Cup final, top seeds Australia overcame rivals and No.2 seeds England 3-0, with Brett Martin, Michelle Martin and Rodney Eyles getting the better of Mark Chaloner, Suzanne Horner and Chris Walker.

Since then, the Squash World Cup has been played a further two times, with England crowned champions in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, in 1999 and Egypt lifting the trophy in 2011 in Chennai.

The following year, again in Chennai, an Under 21 World Cup was played. Once again, Egypt were crowned champions as they overcame surprise finalists India, with Marwan ElShorbagy beating Ravi Dixit and Karim Abdel Gawad getting the better of Ramit Tandon, either side of a win for India’s Dipika Pallikal against future World Champion Nour El Sherbini.

This year’s event has implemented a number of changes, including gender parity within teams and playing games to seven points for the first time in WSF history.

Rules of the Squash World Cup



The World Cup will consist of two round robin pools, followed by a knockout stage Team Composition: Ties shall be contested by teams of two men and two women.

Ties shall be contested by teams of two men and two women. Playing Order: Woman #2, Man #1, Woman #1, Man #2 OR Man #2, Woman #1, Man #1, Woman #2 by coin toss.

Woman #2, Man #1, Woman #1, Man #2 OR Man #2, Woman #1, Man #1, Woman #2 by coin toss. Match Scoring: All matches will be played to a best of 5 games to 7 points. At 6-6, the game will still be played to 7 points.

All matches will be played to a best of 5 games to 7 points. At 6-6, the game will still be played to 7 points. Tie Scoring: A team will be awarded points for winning a match as follows: Women #1 & Man #1 – 2 points; Woman #2 & Man #2 – 1 point. In the knockout stage, in the event of a draw the winning team will be decided by the greater positive difference between games won and lost in a Tie.

Which teams are playing in the 2023 Chennai Squash World Cup?

There are eight teams from four different continents playing in the Chennai Squash World Cup: Australia; Colombia; Egypt; Hong Kong, China; India; Japan; Malaysia; South Africa

Where can I watch the 2023 Chennai Squash World Cup?

The 2023 Chennai Squash World Cup will be streamed live and free on WORLDSQUASH.TV (worldwide) and on the Olympic Channel, with further streaming information to follow shortly.

Free tickets are available for those wanting to watch the Chennai Squash World Cup in person at Express Avenue Mall – to apply for a ticket, email office@indiasquash.com.

How can I follow the 2023 Chennai Squash World Cup?

Keep up to date with the latest from the Chennai Squash World Cup by following the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. You can also follow the Squash Rackets Federation of India on the SRFI website and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

*England were initially to be the ninth team but withdrew due to player commitments