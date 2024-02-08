‘When possible, seek professional advice’ – Ali Farag on mental health

“It is going to hit you hard at some point.”

World No.1 Ali Farag has had a career matched by very few in squash; the Egyptian has won multiple individual and team world championships, as well as major titles from all over the world.

On and off court, though, Farag says he feels the same highs and lows as anyone, with the added pressure of striving to stay at the top of his game.

The 31-year-old explains that this is why he is such a staunch advocate of seeking mental health support, both from personal support groups and from mental health professionals.

Click below to watch his interview as the reigning world champion discusses his own challenges, how he seeks support, and why he feels seeking mental health support is no different to seeking physio assistance for a sore muscle.

