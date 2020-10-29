The front cover of Ready, Set, Squash!
Win a copy of Ready, Set, Squash!

October 29, 2020

We’re giving away a copy of Ready, Set, Squash! – the new book by Wael El Hindi & Sonya Sasson which aims to introduce young players into the exciting world of squash.

Ready, Set, Squash! A Fun Guide to the World’s Healthiest Sport takes readers on a thrilling adventure as they learn all the skills they need to jump on court and have a good time. Joined by characters Captain Squash and Mr. Clockwise, readers will be taught how to master the fundamentals of the sport as well as fun facts about squash.

To enter, all you need to do is go to this Facebook post and tell us what you love most about squash in the comments.

We’ll then pick a winner at random.

Terms and conditions

  • To enter you must reply to the original World Squash Federation Facebook post with your answer
  • All valid answers will be entered into a prize draw, the winner will be picked at random
  • Competition ends Friday November 6, all entries must be submitted by this date to be eligible
  • The winner will receive a signed copy of the book: Ready, Set, Squash! A Fun Guide to the World’s Healthiest Sport
  • The winner will be notified of their win by a reply to their entry requesting them to send us a private message
  • This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook.
