Windhoek, Namibia to host 2024 Squash Federation of Africa Seniors Championships

Windhoek, Namibia will host the 2024 Squash Federation of Africa Seniors Championships following confirmation from the Squash Federation of Africa and the Namibia Squash Association.

The continental competition, which sees Africa’s top squash players compete in individual and team events, will take place in the Namibian capital from 18-24 November.

The last edition of the Squash Federation of Africa Seniors Championships, formerly known as the All Africa Seniors Championship, took place in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe in 2022, with Egypt claiming the men’s and women’s team titles as the championships returned after a nine-year hiatus.

Windhoek last hosted the event in 2013, when Botswana’s Alister Walker and South Africa’s Siyoli Waters were crowned individual champions.

This year’s Squash Federation of Africa Seniors Championships will see an investment into grassroots squash, too, with Windoek set to host a World Squash Coaching Level 1 Course during the championships, as well as the Squash Federation of Africa AGM.

Squash Federation of Africa President Lucky Mlilo said: “This is a great day for squash in Namibia and across Africa. The SFASC represents the very best of Africa and my thanks to [Namibia Squash Association President] Adriana Lambert and her team for hosting this year’s championships, I know that Windhoek will host an excellent event.

“It’s another great step for squash in Africa to be hosting regular first-rate competitions like the SFASC. And with the coaching course and AGM running alongside the event, I’m confident that this year’s championships will provide long-lasting benefits to our sport.”

Adriana Lambert added: “We are delighted to officially confirm that Windhoek, Namibia will be the host city for the highly anticipated championships.

“This event promises to be a thrilling celebration of squash, bringing together top talent from across the continent [and the AGM and coaching course] is a fantastic opportunity for coaches to enhance their skills and for participants to engage in meaningful discussions about the future of squash in Africa.

“We look forward to welcoming you to Windhoek for what promises to be an unforgettable event.”

