Women in Coaching Fund to support coaches in Malaysia

The PSA Foundation’s Women In Coaching Fund has announced an exciting move into the next phase of the programme, with the next coaching courses taking place in Malaysia

The fund launched earlier this year in the US as a legacy of the J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions Women’s Leadership Program, with the aim of encouraging more women to participate in the game at the coaching and tutoring level.

Malaysia has an extensive and successful history in squash, and eight-time world champion and squash legend Nicol David – who last month passed her World Squash Coaching Level Two exams – is set to be a key player in this phase of the fund.

David and fellow former professional Marianna De Reyes have been widely praised for their work in making squash and education more accessible to children in Malaysia, most notably through the creation of the Nicol David Organisation in 2022 and the subsequent Little Legends programme.

David and De Reyes will be leaders in developing this next phase of the Women in Coaching Fund within Malaysia: further expanding women’s roles within leadership, mentorship and coaching positions in squash.

On August 29th, the first participants who have had their course registration fees paid by the Women in Coaching Fund will begin their coach education in Kuala Lumpur. A total of 16 women will take the Level One coaching course, under the guidance of the Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia and Nicol David, who will help instruct the course as she works towards becoming a certified WSF Coaching Tutor.

Commenting ahead of the first session, David said: “Having female role models is vital for us to be able to increase girls participation in Squash and this is why I believe that this Women’s Coaching Fund will be a huge enabler for more women who wish to develop in coaching.

“I am are truly happy to help women getting their Level 1 coaching in my own country [and] we are hoping to get even more women involved with the programme.”

Adriana Olaya, Head of the PSA Foundation, added: “Its fantastic that the Women in Coaching Fund is continuing to expand.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia, Nicol and Mariana on expanding this innovative programme.”

“Nicol and Mariana have always been fierce advocates of empowering women through sport. We first worked together in the “It’s Mine” campaign which aimed to increase awareness and highlight the values of the female athletes on the PSA Tour.

“And now it’s really exciting to work together with them to increase the number of women coaches who will also embody the values that Nicol has represented in the sport for so many years.”