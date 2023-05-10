World Junior Championships: Hosts Australia name squad

2023 WSF World Junior Championship hosts Australia have unveiled the 12 athletes who will represent the green and gold this July in Melbourne.

The team features five players who return from the 2022 tournament in France, with seven newcomers set to feature in the event at Melbourne Sport Centres – MSAC from 18-29 July.

The venue also hosted the recent Australian Junior Open which gave athletes their final chance to push for selection.

“This is a really exciting group of players who we know will do their country proud when they pull on the green and gold on home soil in a few months time,” said Lachlan Johnston, Squash Australia High Performance Director.

“Getting the opportunity to compete at home in an event of this importance is something that most players simply don’t get to experience.

“This is going to be a really special time for all of the players who have been selected and I know that between now and July they will be doing everything to ensure they are as well-prepared as they can be.”

Reigning national champions Oscar Curtis (WA) and Madison Lyon (QLD) recently defended their Australian Junior Open titles and return to the WJC team after appearing in Nancy last August, as do Perth siblings Erin and Dylan Classen and fellow West Australian Hannah Slyth.

Joining Lyon, Slyth and Erin Classen in the women’s team event is Victoria’s Amelie Guziak, while Shona Coxedge (QLD) and Courtney Scholtz (VIC) will join the quartet in the women’s singles draw.

With the team event rotating between male and female each year, Curtis and Dylan Classen will play men’s individuals alongside Harvey Allan (VIC), Connor Hayes (VIC), Ken Lamb (NSW) and Thomas Scott (NSW).

“Some of Australia’s greatest squash players have represented Australia at the World Junior Championships and had amazing success,” said Robert Donaghue, Squash Australia CEO.

“Robyn Friday (1983), Sarah Fitz-Gerald (1987) and Rachael Grinham (1993) have all won the title along with current world number one players Nour El Sherbini and Diego Elias, proving this is a tournament which has the potential to launch players into the next level of their international careers.

“Coaches Cassie Thomas (teams winner 1989, individual and teams winner 1991), Jenny Duncalf (teams winner 2001) and Stewart Boswell (individual runner-up 1996) have all tasted success at WJC level and will be able to provide great support to these 12 players who we can’t wait to see in action in Melbourne.”

The 2023 WSF World Junior Championships take place from 18 to 29 July at Melbourne Sports Centres.

Australia Squad (Individuals)

Men Women Harvey Allan Erin Classen Dylan Classen Shona Coxedge Oscar Curtis Amelie Guziak Connor Hayes Madison Lyon Ken Lamb Courtney Scholtz Thomas Scott Hannah Slyth

Australia Squad (Women’s Team Event)

Erin Classen Amelie Guziak Madison Lyon Hannah Slyth

Coaches