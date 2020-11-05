World Masters Games Postponed Until 2022

The World Masters Games – originally scheduled to take place in Kansai, Japan between May 14-30, 2021 – has been postponed until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new dates for the World Masters Games – which features squash alongside 35 other official World Masters Games sports as well as almost 40 showcase sports – will be May 13-29, 2022.

The World Masters Games (WMG) is an international, multi-sport competition for athletes aged 30 and up. The Games are generally held every four years, and are sponsored and organised by the International Masters Games Association (IMGA).

It will be the first time that the World Masters Games have been held in Asia.