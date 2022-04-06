World No.1 Coll Speaks to Olympic Channel

World No.1 Paul Coll, who is playing in the WSF World Doubles Championships, recently caught up with the Olympic Channel about the value of putting yourself in uncomfortable positions.

"I'm a big believer in putting yourself in uncomfortable positions" Get into the mind of the world number one squash player @paulcollsquash! We spoke to the Kiwi superstar on the eve of the @WorldSquash World Doubles Squash Championships.@TheNZTeam — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) April 5, 2022

