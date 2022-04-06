fbpx
Glasgow 05/04/2022: Action from the 2022 WSF World Doubles, Glasgow
World No.1 Coll Speaks to Olympic Channel

April 6, 2022

World No.1 Paul Coll, who is playing in the WSF World Doubles Championships, recently caught up with the Olympic Channel about the value of putting yourself in uncomfortable positions. 

Watch the full interview here.

