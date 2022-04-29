fbpx
Paul Coll: How intelligent coaching helped take ‘not the most talented junior’ to World No.1

April 29, 2022

World No.1 Paul Coll is one of the modern game’s most successful ‘late bloomer’ stories. From ranked World No.37 as a 24-year-old to reaching World No.1 at the age of 29, the improvement to the Kiwi’s game has been sublime.

In a feature interview with WSF media, Coll explains the role coaching has played on his journey to the game’s summit, from simple things like open communication, to revolutionary methodology.

Watch the full interview below.

