World Squash Coaching courses to include psychological coaching through SportMind

The World Squash Federation (WSF) is thrilled to announce that a squash-specific psychological component will be introduced into World Squash Coaching (WSC) qualifications for the first time, following an agreement between the WSF and its psychological partner SportMind.

SportMind is the cutting-edge mental training platform founded by high-performance coach and former professional squash player Jesse Engelbrecht, who has mentored some of the world’s top squash players, including The World Games champions Victor Crouin and Tinne Gilis, former World No.3 Amanda Sobhy, Asian Games champion Sivasangari Subramaniam and WSF Squash World Cup winners Aly Abou Eleinen and Fayrouz Aboelkheir.

Under Engelbrecht’s guidance, SportMind will provide the psychological framework for WSF-certified squash coaches , focusing on mental resilience, strategic thinking, and peak performance.

This initiative underscores the WSF’s commitment to embracing innovative methods and comprehensive training approaches that address the mental as well as the physical aspects of the game.

Reflecting on the partnership, WSF Coaching Lead Michael Khan said: “The mental side is such an important part of performance. It is great to have resources available that were developed by a squash expert and are specific to our sport.

“Using these very practical tools will help our coaches to better prepare their players for training and competition.”

Engelbrecht added: “Many brilliant coaches focus predominantly on the technical, tactical and physical aspects of squash. Important, yes, but often this leaves a significant gap in addressing the mental development of players.

“Training the mind is just as important as training the body. Through this collaboration with the WSF, we aim to equip coaches with the tools necessary to foster a mindset of excellence and resilience in the players they coach.

“It’s about transforming potential into performance, both on and off the court.”

WSF CEO William Louise-Marie said: “The partnership comes at a time when the importance of mental training in sports is increasingly recognised. Jesse’s expertise in this area, combined with his successful coaching career and personal achievements on the squash court, makes SportMind an ideal partner for the WSF and its coaching community.

“This partnership is a testament to the forward-thinking approach of the WSF and its dedication to the development of squash globally. By integrating SportMind’s psychological training into its coaching qualifications, the WSF is setting a new standard for coaching excellence in squash and providing breakthrough innovation for its certified coaches.”

