WORLD SQUASH DAY: 150 DAYS TO GO

World Squash Day 2021 is 150 days away today with the World Squash Federation encouraging all Member Nations to unite on Saturday October 9 with a day of fun events designed to relaunch the sport.

The World Squash Day Toolkit was published today with ideas to promote the sport in partnership with a global media campaign.

World Squash Day founder Alan Thatcher, who is joint promoter of the Canary Wharf Classic in London, said: “World Squash Day celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and this is the most important edition yet as we aim to help the sport bounce back after the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Squash players in many parts of the world are itching to get back on court and enjoy the fun and fitness that the game delivers.

“The main theme for World Squash Day is for clubs to open their doors and share those fun experiences with a wave of newcomers.

“In short, it’s a day of fun for everyone. It’s time for squash to bounce back and launch a new era of growth, all based around the fun, social experience that squash delivers with a huge helping of fitness thrown in.”