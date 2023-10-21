fbpx
World Squash Day 2023 roundup

October 20, 2023

One week ago, the global squash community came together to celebrate 2023 World Squash Day.

Throughout the week, clubs around the world have been sending in their photos and videos – scroll down to see some of the celebrations from around the world.

Contact media@worldsquash.org to have your World Squash Day photos and videos added to the page.

Squash stars Tinne Gilis and Eain Yow Ng explained the importance of choosing the right ball

In Tehran, the “Every Family, a Squash Team” World Squash Day festival promoted the game in around the city.

The World Games highlighted the incredible viewing experience of an all glass court

World Squash Day “a la Black Ball” at Black Ball Sporting Club, Egypt

Achimota Squash Club, Ghana

SQ-ASSIST, Kurashiki City, Japan

Retro squash from Allander Squash Club, Glasgow, Scotland

Lakeshore Club, Chicago, USA

Belgravia Squash Academy, Harare, Zimbabwe

Kitakyushu, Japan

Serangoon Gardens Country Club, Singapore

Kolej Tuanku Ja’afar (KTJ), Mantin, Malaysia

A huge fundraising effort from Sam Hill, who ran a marathon on a squash court to raise money for UK charity Teenage Cancer Trust

Jerudong International School Squash, Brunei

Squash legend Qamar Zaman leads World Squash Day celebrations in Pakistan

Have you got squash photos and videos from World Squash Day that you want to share? If so, send them to media@worldsquash.org to get them added to the page!

