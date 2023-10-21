World Squash Day 2023 roundup

One week ago, the global squash community came together to celebrate 2023 World Squash Day.

Throughout the week, clubs around the world have been sending in their photos and videos – scroll down to see some of the celebrations from around the world.

Contact media@worldsquash.org to have your World Squash Day photos and videos added to the page.

Squash stars Tinne Gilis and Eain Yow Ng explained the importance of choosing the right ball

In Tehran, the “Every Family, a Squash Team” World Squash Day festival promoted the game in around the city.

The World Games highlighted the incredible viewing experience of an all glass court

"Happy #WorldSquashDay! 🎉

"Happy #WorldSquashDay! 🎉

TWG's squash court is designed for optimal viewer experience & TV quality. The secret? While spectators relish a clear view, dotted lamination ensures players inside spot the white ball flawlessly!

World Squash Day “a la Black Ball” at Black Ball Sporting Club, Egypt

World Squash Day "à la Black Ball"!

Achimota Squash Club, Ghana

With some youth players and national executives at the launch of the Youth Development Initiative by the Ghana Squash Association.

SQ-ASSIST, Kurashiki City, Japan

Retro squash from Allander Squash Club, Glasgow, Scotland

World Squash Day 2023! To celebrate WSD23, Scottish Squash would like to see clubs using retro rackets and wearing retro outfits today, tagging @scottishsquash.

(Some of the older generation can just wear their usual clothes!)

@squash_republic @worldsquashday @wsfworldsquash pic.twitter.com/pzARXkL6ul — Allander Squash (@AllanderSquash) October 14, 2023

Lakeshore Club, Chicago, USA

Belgravia Squash Academy, Harare, Zimbabwe

Our humble contributions to the development of the next generation of Squash players

Kitakyushu, Japan

Serangoon Gardens Country Club, Singapore

Kolej Tuanku Ja’afar (KTJ), Mantin, Malaysia

What a beautiful message from these young squash players from Malaysia. Led by WSD ambassador Harleein Tan, they speak eloquently and passionately about their love of squash, the inspirational qualities of role models like Nicol David and Ali Farag, and the sport's Olympic aims.

A huge fundraising effort from Sam Hill, who ran a marathon on a squash court to raise money for UK charity Teenage Cancer Trust

Good luck Sam Hill 👏👏 Running a marathon today on a squash court raising money for teenage cancer trust

Jerudong International School Squash, Brunei

Great afternoon's World Squash Day in Brunei with our World cup of squash. Players competed in 'Frantic squash' (2 minute games), Squicket and the sprint challenge. – Proud to announce our World champions as Brunei 3!!! More importantly great to see the courts and viewing packed

Squash legend Qamar Zaman leads World Squash Day celebrations in Pakistan

🙌 Happy #WorldSquashDay! 🥳️ Today we're encouraging the community to come together and get their #GameOn 👊 Hitting the court? Tag us in your photos! 📸

