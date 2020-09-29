World Squash Day Auction to Take Place October 3-10

The annual World Squash Day Auction will take place from Saturday October 3 – Saturday October 10 with all proceeds being split between the PSA Foundation’s We Are One Fund and the World Squash Library.

Taking place alongside World Squash Day since 2016, the World Squash Day Auction has raised thousands of pounds for a variety of good causes through auctioning memorabilia signed by current and past PSA World Tour stars.

These good causes have included Unicef UK, the Sumner Malik appeal, Bronglais Hospital Chemotherapy Unit via the John Batty Tournament and last year the PSA Foundation, the charitable arm of the PSA Word Tour.

This year, the auction is teaming up with two causes. The PSA Foundation’s ‘We Are One’ fund supports professional squash players who are experiencing both financial and emotional difficulties due to the impact of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing the proceeds will be the World Squash Library, which is founded and run by former WSF Chief Executive Andrew Shelley. The Library has been initiated as an independent ‘not-for-profit’ organisation to ensure that the books, magazines, championship programmes and other information can be brought together in one place to be freely available for current players, media, federations, students – or anybody who wants information on the history of the sport.

A set of unique and collectable signed lots will be available at the auction, including:

Ali Farag’s Warwick/Kenilworth 2019-20 Premier Squash League team shirt, signed by his teammates and an array of opposing players, plus the man himself.

305 SQUASH Daryl Selby signature shirt as used by the player and signed by him.

Pair of Black Knight eyewear signed by Daryl Selby

Squash ball used at this year’s Canary Wharf Classic, signed by Ali Farag

Canary Wharf Classic 2020 programme, signed by Ali Farag.

Dunlop sports cap/hat signed by PSA men’s and women’s presidents, Ali Farag and Sarah-Jane Perry

Nick Matthew signed autobiography, Sweating Blood: My Life in Squash.

‘Behind The Glass, the 2019-20 PSA World Tour Photobook’ by PSA Photographer Nathan Clarke – signed by a selection of players at the Manchester Open.

This year, the auction will be taking place via eBay, starting 20:00 (GMT+1) on Saturday October 3 and running for seven days to finish at 20:00 on World Squash Day itself, Saturday October 10.

Details of all lots and regular bidding updates will be posted via the World Squash Day Auction social media channels:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WSDAuction

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WSDAuction

This year, there will be a further auction taking place after World Squash Day, involving more ‘retro’ lots, including items signed by some of the former greats from the game and some items from the World Squash Library’s own collection. Further details of this will be announced soon.

World Squash Day is also partnering with 305 Squash to raise funds for the We Are One campaign, with all profits from World Squash Day T-shirts going to the project.

Shirts are on sale here: https://305squash.com/collections/world-squash-day-2020

Sales of special World Squash Day I-Masks have also led to donations of face shields adapted for medical use being donated to a number of health care providers across the world.