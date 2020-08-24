World Squash Day has launched its #WHYILOVESQUASH social media campaign
World Squash Day has launched its #WHYILOVESQUASH social media campaign
All NewsOther NewsWSFWSF News

World Squash Day launches #WHYILOVESQUASH campaign across social media

August 24, 2020

Following the 50 days to go landmark on Friday, World Squash Day reaches out to the entire global squash community with today’s launch of a social media campaign with the hashtag #WHYILOVESQUASH.

The project will be rolled out across social media and every player on the planet, from humble club beginners up to the game’s leading professionals, will be invited to contribute to the campaign.

World Squash Day founder Alan Thatcher, publisher of the Squash Mad website, said: “The hashtag idea gives everybody the chance to share a special moment or a special story on social media. 

“Squash has given me so much enjoyment down the years, and so many friends all over the world, that I am happy to give back to this very special game.

“The squash community feels like a global family. The fun and fitness aspects are simple to explain, but for many people that love of the game goes a lot deeper and for some unique reasons.

“Those are the stories we will be inviting our friends to share.”

World Squash Day takes place on Saturday October 10 and although COVID-19 restrictions will put a stop to mass gatherings inside clubs, organisers are switching their attention to creating the biggest social media campaign in the sport’s history.

Instead of the traditional option of inviting newcomers to try out the game inside clubs, World Squash Day Ambassadors will take to the streets to promote the game.

Further information from Alan Thatcher.

Email: alan@squashmad.com

Website: www.worldsquashday.net

 

Tags

Related Articles

50 Days to Go Until World Squash Day

50 Days to Go Until World Squash Day​

August 21, 2020
The 2020 World Squash Day Logo

World Squash Day 2020 Toolkit

August 21, 2020
Colombian National Coach Martin Knight (back row, centre) and his Colombia team which appeared at the 2020 WSF Men's World Team Squash Championship

Colombian Squash Players Return to Europe Following COVID-19

August 17, 2020

World Squash Day and i-Mask Support Health Heroes

August 14, 2020
Back to top button
Close