World Squash Day Plans Are Underway

Jahangir Khan, 10-time British Open Champion and a former WSF President, is supporting the latest World Squash Day project by spearheading a campaign launched by UNSQUASHABLE, whose rackets he used throughout his record breaking career.

UNSQUASHABLE customers will be given special discounts and encouraged to donate their old rackets which will be donated to clubs and organisations to help them attract players to the sport following the recent lockdown.

Jahangir, whose partnership with UNSQUASHABLE was a key feature of his career as the most successful male player in squash history, said: “This is a wonderful way for the whole squash community to work together under the World Squash Day banner to do something special for those in need.

“These are difficult times for us all and we look forward to sport being able to resume, especially squash, to deliver much-needed health benefits across the world.”

The UNSQUASHABLE project follows other World Squash Day projects involving popular brands I-Mask and 305 Squash.

I-Mask are matching sales of World Squash Day masks by donating specially adapted Face Shields to health care facilities chosen by prizewinners.

World Squash Day t-shirts have also been designed by 305 Squash with all profits going to the We Are One campaign launched by the PSA Foundation to raise money for professional players who are experiencing financial hardship.

A special World Squash Day Auction will also take place on social media, with bids for items of squash memorabilia also supporting the We Are One Fund and the World Squash Library.

World Squash Day is less than a month away and many member nations are making plans to raise the profile of our sport on Saturday October 10th.

Squash, of course, has to comply with the various safeguarding restrictions imposed on sporting events caused by the coronavirus. The World Squash Day 2020 Toolkit was created to encourage Covid-compliant events, and to generate the biggest social media campaign in the history of the sport.

Players all over the world are encouraged to join in the fun by posting positive messages with the hashtag #whyilovesquash and tagging the World Squash Day social media page.

So far, the campaign has been boosted by Banksy Week, featuring cartoons from squash-loving artist David Banks, and some fun images of the World Squash Day logo in some iconic locations, created by Joel Shields of 305 Squash.

For full details, and a copy of the World Squash Day Toolkit, please visit the official website: www.worldsquashday.net.