WORLD SQUASH DAY to CELEBRATE  20th ANNIVERSARY IN 2021

World Squash Day celebrates its 20th anniversary next year, with Saturday September 11 2021 confirmed as the date.

Plans are already under way to launch major global campaigns to help the sport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WSD Founder Alan Thatcher, from England, said: “We want to build on all the energy that lit up World Squash Day 2020.

“Clubs, federations and players all over the planet showed their love for the game with so many fun events, both on and off court.

“We want to harness that passion with projects designed to attract a new generation of players to our fantastic sport.

“Our 20th anniversary edition will continue to honour the memory of all the squash players who lost their lives on 9/11, a terrible event which led to the formation of World Squash Day, but we will also be using this occasion to bring people together in the name of sport.”

Despite Covid restrictions, this year’s World Squash Day delivered a massive social media campaign built around a wide range of fun activities that took place on October 10th.

Thatcher added: “It was heartening to see squash groups from nations large and small doing so much good in their local communities, and especially in countries like Lebanon, Brazil and South Africa, with some amazing projects helping disadvantaged people.”

In many parts of the world, clubs and federations set up ‘Bounce Back’ programmes to relaunch the sport after lockdown restrictions.

With local guidelines keeping players off court in many countries, individuals took to the streets to create some outstanding Covid-compliant videos, which were seen by more than a million fans on social media.

World Squash Day is endorsed by both the World Squash Federation (WSF) and the Professional Squash Association (PSA).

WSF President Jacques Fontaine praised enthusiasts across the world for their efforts this year despite the difficulties encountered in so many countries.

Numerous events helped to raise money for the ‘We Are One’ fund launched by the PSA Foundation to assist members suffering from hardship.

Further information can be found from World Squash Day Founder Alan Thatcher.

Email: alan@squashmad.com