World Squash Day to Take Place On October 10, 2020

As squash courts reopen in many countries following the COVID-19 lockdown, the sport will be relaunched in dramatic style when World Squash Day (WSD) takes place on Saturday October 10.

World Squash Day, endorsed by the World Squash Federation (WSF) and Professional Squash Association (PSA), will once again focus on all the key benefits including the fun and fitness aspects of the game.

WSF Chief Executive William Louis-Marie said: “Squash has been hugely impacted by the current pandemic and the World Squash Day gives the global squash community a spectacular opportunity to come together to reinvigorate the sport and demonstrate the unique values of squash. It becomes natural for the World Squash Federation to be associated to this initiative and put all its communication channels at the service of the WSD activities.

“Thanks to the 2020 WSD, our National Federation Members will be able to plan amazing events to celebrate the return of squash.

“We all know that squash provides phenomenal health benefits to our players and importantly massive opportunities to our local communities. As the world comes to terms with the effects of the coronavirus, it is important to bring support to every squash club and create a special day of celebration of squash.”

At international level, PSA players are being invited to become World Squash Day Ambassadors for their home countries.

PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough said: “Our members are itching to get back on court as we make plans to relaunch the PSA World Tour.

“World Squash Day provides an ideal platform for the professionals to engage with their home nations and to provide an important link between the grass roots and the pros.

“Every professional started their careers playing in their local clubs and they all know how important it is to grow the game at club level.”

The PSA’s SQUASHTV team will be working in partnership with the WSF and World Squash Day to set up a 24-hour live streaming service on social media as events unfold across different time zones during the day.

World Squash Day founder Alan Thatcher, a tournament promoter and publisher of the Squash Mad website, said: “A handful of nations have already allowed squash courts to reopen and players in other countries can’t wait to join them.

“Hopefully, by October, courts everywhere will be open for business again and we absolutely want to make this the biggest and best World Squash Day in history.

“The event gives every club and facility the opportunity to reach out into their local communities and talk about the fun and health benefits of playing squash.

“The coronavirus and childhood obesity are both global epidemics. The difference is that 99 per cent of all childhood obesity cases are avoidable with regular exercise and sensible dieting and a game like squash can lead the way in delivering these messages in an enjoyable way.

“Squash is a game for life. Whatever level people play at, they forge lifelong friendships that go hand in hand with lifelong rivalries.”

Further information can be requested from Alan Thatcher at alan@squashmad.com or via telephone at +44 797 163 9829.

World Squash Day website: www.worldsquashday.net

WSF website: www.worldsquash.org

PSA website: www.psaworldtour.com