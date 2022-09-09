All News
World Squash Federation Mourns Her Majesty the Queen
“On behalf of the World Squash Federation, we are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the Royal Family at this sad time. Her Majesty’s passing will be an immense loss to the Nation, the Commonwealth and indeed the world as we recognise her extraordinary contribution during a remarkable reign.”
WSF President Zena Wooldridge, OBE, pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.