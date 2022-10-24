World Squash Federation to launch free global digital video platform WORLDSQUASH.TV

As part of its ambitious plan to raise squash awareness and visibility on a global basis, the World Squash Federation (WSF) has today launched WORLDSQUASH.TV, its digital video platform delivering free live events and VOD content to squash fans around the world, at any time and on any device.

SPORTALL, a leading multisport streaming platform and services provider, will deliver a turnkey solution to the WSF, leveraging the latest technologies to operate a game-changing service for the sport’s global governing body, enhancing exposure and monetisation of their events.

WORLDSQUASH.TV will stream all events managed by the WSF, as well as feature programs and archives. In addition, through SPORTALL’s exclusive multi-tenant architecture, the platform will also benefit continental and national affiliated federations, enabling each of them to stream their own events to a dedicated space on the platform.

Through its complete set of services, SPORTALL will be supporting the WSF and its affiliates with live production of events, promotional content editing, multi-destination streaming – including short-form content on social networks – as well as data and metrics analytics.

William Louis-Marie, Chief Executive Officer of the World Squash Federation said: “Developing our own media will help us reach out to more fans in more regions of the world, while mastering data and content consumption metrics. I’m also extremely delighted that WORLDSQUASH.TV will embark all our continental and national federations wishing to benefit from the platform. Servicing our Member Nations, developing our fan base and increasing visibility and monetisation are fundamental objectives for an International Federation and this new digital platform will help us achieve all this”.

Thierry Boudard, SPORTALL Executive President and co-founder added : “Following its global expansion, SPORTALL is now able to transform any international federation into a global, multi-tenant and multidestination digital media provider, in order to maximise their fan reach and their monetisation, while creating an innovative user experience, able to attract and retain a young audience.”