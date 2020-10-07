World Squash Library Launches Women’s World Teams Compendium

The 40-year history of the WSF Women’s World Team Squash Championships is highlighted in the latest initiative of the World Squash Library – encapsulated in a poster featuring photographs of all 21 winning teams.

The full presentation features the dates, venue and results for each event since the inaugural championship in 1979 – including winner photos and programme cover scans.

The poster (see below) is available in both digital and print form – and free to download by Federations, events, clubs and enthusiasts at www.squashlibrary.info/womens-world-team-championships

Since its launch in England in 1979 – and won by Great Britain for the only time before England, Scotland and Wales competed independently in all following events – the biennial Women's World Team Championship has been held in 12 different countries across all five continents. The latest event in 2018 in Dalian became the first ever world squash championship to be staged on mainland China.

Egypt are the reigning champions, winning the title for the fourth time in 10 years in Dalian – but Australia remain the powerhouse nation, with nine titles over a 29-year period from 1981, with England on seven titles to date.

The World Squash Library was established last October by former World Squash Federation CEO Andrew Shelley as a free service to provide information and answer queries as well as preserving books, handbooks, magazines, programmes, documents and images for future generations. Donations to support the Library can be made on the Library website www.squashlibrary.info

Comprehensive digital and searchable records of all the Women’s World Team Championships are now also available to SquashInfo subscribers at www.squashinfo.com/history/95/womens/world-team-championship