World Squash Library Presents Men’s World Teams Compendium

Highlighted by images of the 26 champion teams since 1967, a presentation covering the full history of the WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championships is has been launched today by the World Squash Library.

The full presentation features the dates, venue and results for each event since the inaugural championship – including winner photos and programme cover scans.

The poster is available in both digital and print form – and free to download by Federations, events, clubs and enthusiasts at www.squashlibrary.info/mens-world-team-champions

Originally titled the ‘World Amateur Team Championship’ and ran under this title from 1967 to 1979, after which the sport went ‘open’, the biennial event has been hosted by 17 nations across all five continents – including three times by Australia, England and Egypt.

Australia, where the inaugural event in 1967 was held, dominated the early period – winning the first four titles in finals against Great Britain, before GB triumphed for the first time in 1976 on home soil in England (the two GB wins coming before the British members competed separately after 1979). Australia went on to win the title a record eight times, with Pakistan claiming six and England and Egypt sharing five apiece.

Egypt are the reigning champions, clinching the title in USA in 2019 in their fifth successive appearance in the final.

The World Squash Library, established last October by former World Squash Federation CEO Andrew Shelley as a free service to provide information, answer queries, preserve books, handbooks, magazines, programmes, documents and images for future generations. Donations to support the Library can be made on the Library website www.squashlibrary.info

Comprehensive digital and searchable records of all the WSF Men’s World Team Championships are now also available to SquashInfo subscribers at www.squashinfo.com/history/95/mens/world-team-championship