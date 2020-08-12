World Squash Library Set To Record Covid Impact

COVID-19’s impact on world sport in general, and on squash specifically, will be remembered for generations to come.

In a bid to record the wide range of effects produced by the pandemic on the sport, the World Squash Library (WSL) is asking for contributions from around the world from which to create a unique record of the unprecedented period – from players, both recreational and professional, facility operators, federations; anybody involved with squash.

“The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all – whether through illness, tragic deaths in the community, financially, or simply how we live our lives in general,” said WSL founder Andrew Shelley.

“Squash has not been exempt. The impact has taken a number of forms, and has been very wide indeed – and needs to be documented.”

To capture these fresh impressions as an archive, World Squash Library is developing a snapshot of the impact it had; the repercussions thereafter; and views on what the future holds. This will be published on the website, and available so that in future people can look back at this time for the sport using information supplied by the squash community.

Contributors are invited to go to www.squashlibrary.info/covid-19-squash-snapshot – and write about personal and/or business experiences of how COVID-19 has impacted squash, plus other insights including thoughts on how the sport might be altered in the future.