World Squash Library’s new book Squash Then And Now: A Celebration to be published in August

A unique lavishly-illustrated book, chronicling the fascinating history of the sport of Squash over more than 150 years, will be published in August.

​The hardback ‘coffee table’ work titled “Squash Then And Now: A Celebration“, is the joint creation of World Squash Library founder Andrew Shelley and squash historian Bas van Hoorn.​

Across 240 pages, the large-sized compendium introduces the forerunners of the sport, reveals its origins in the early 1800s, and continues the comprehensive pictorial and highly-informative journey through to the present day.

All the milestones and key events and organisations are included, as are the great champions and fascinating photos of rackets and balls stretching back over two centuries.

Publication follows the confirmation of the sport’s long-awaited Olympic Games debut in 2028.

From the first courts at Harrow School up to glass showcourts; from wooden rackets to the state-of-the-art wands of today; the progression of rules and scoring; the players who have become legends; the organisations around the world and the major events which have been career benchmarks: each feature details and stunning visuals.

The work has been compiled by Andrew Shelley, one of the international sport’s most highly-regarded figures who has been immersed in Squash for almost fifty years; together with Bas van Hoorn, a noted collector and specialist on early squash history.

“Squash has a rich history,” enthused Shelley. “It has evolved. It has so many landmarks, champions and records too – all of which are captured in the book in a compelling way. Fabulous images, many unique, from the early years from Bas’s collection provide a great picture of that period, right up to captivating photos of today’s stars. A glance at player names in the index reveals that around 400 are featured in the book!

“This is a unique resource for the sport from the Library, with any income generated from sales going directly to funding the archive.”

Two great champions, Jonah Barrington together with record eight-time World Champion Nicol David, have both written forewords.

The book will be published in August but is available to order now, with every order received before 5 August being included in a draw to receive one of 25 copies signed by Jonah Barrington.

All the details can be found on the Library website at www.squashlibrary.info/squash-a-celebration – along with an order form which will include automatic entry into the signed copy draw for early buyers.

