WSF President pays tribute to incoming Pakistan Squash President

World Squash Federation President Zena Wooldridge has offered her best wishes to incoming Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) President, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu.

Sidhu was elected unanimously at the 48th Annual General Meeting, held in Islamabad earlier this month, replacing outgoing president Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

Woolridge extended her congratulations in a letter to Sidhu, expressing her confidence that his election would lead to new opportunities for squash in Pakistan.

As Sidhu was unable to attend the election in person, the PSF meeting was presided over by senior vice president Air Marshal Aamir Masood. Masood thanked the general council for their participation and explained that a priority would be targeting improvements in grassroots squash.

“A comprehensive training strategy should be evolved to further groom the skills of our players. Provincial governments and private sectors should also come forward to help budding youngsters. The number of tournaments should be increased at grassroots level,” he said.

He added that another target of the PSF was to increase cohesion between the provincial squash associations and affiliates, to better work towards a common goal; the eventual return to ascendency of Pakistani players.

“Provincial squash associations and affiliated departments like Army, Navy, Wapda, SNGPL, and PIA should work together and support the national cause of glorifying Pakistan squash at highest levels,” he explained.