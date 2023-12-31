WORLDSQUASH.TV to stream British Junior Open

The upcoming British Junior Open will be streamed for free on WORLDSQUASH.TV.

The England Squash platinum event, which will feature 675 players from 49 national federations, is taking place across four venues in Birmingham between 3-7 January: University of Birmingham Sport, Edgbaston Priory Club, Solihull Arden Club and West Warwickshire Sports Club.

Headlining the event are WSF World Junior runner up Mohamed Zakaria and WSF World Junior semi-finalist Fayrouz Abouelkheir, with the Egyptian duo the favourites for the U19 events.

Action from University of Birmingham and Edgbaston Priory Club will be shown for free on WORLDSQUASH.TV, the official streaming platform of the World Squash Federation.

Click here to watch the action and here to view the draws and schedule.

For the latest WSF news, follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter).

Watch free squash action, interviews and features at WORLDSQUASH.TV.