WORLDSQUASH.TV to stream Hong Kong Masters

The 2023 Hong Kong Masters will be streamed live and free on WORLDSQUASH.TV, the World Squash Federation’s online squash streaming platform.

The Hong Kong Masters, which will take place at the Hong Kong Football Club between 1-4 June, is an individual tournament open to men and women aged 35 and above, with draws by age group. The tournament, which returns after a three-year Covid-enforced hiatus, uses monrad draws, with action taking place all day every day.

This year, players will also see scores added to their SquashLevels ratings; WSF partner SquashLevels will work with the tournament’s organising committee to transfer all results and ensure players’ points are added to their ratings.

HKFC Squash Director Carlos Cornes said: “We are obviously delighted to be able to organise such an event.

“After a three-year break, we didn’t know what the situation was going to be for this season. After the reopening of the borders, this was one of the first events that we locked in the calendar.

“There have been some challenges in the meantime but we’ve manage to put things together and we are all really looking forward to the event.

“We’ve reached 100 entries and I’m sure all the players and spectators will have a great time. Everyone will love the hospitality from HKFC. It is a world class facility and the place is now buzzing after the undesired break.”

Watch the Hong Kong Masters for free.

Find out more about Hong Kong Football Club

