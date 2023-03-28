WORLDSQUASH.TV to stream multiple European events

Squash fans in Europe and beyond will be able to stream more content than ever before on the World Squash Federation’s [WSF] free streaming platform, WORLDSQUASH.TV, after agreements were reached with a number of upcoming major European tournaments.

Following discussions between the WSF, the European Squash Federation and tournament organisers, WORLDSQUASH.TV will provide a free stream for the European Individual U19 Championships and European Mixed Team U19 Championships in Zurich (1-9 April), the European Team Division 1 and 2 Championships in Helsinki (26-29 April), and the European Mixed Team U15 and U17 Championships in Prague (11-14 May).

Commenting on the new partnerships, WSF CEO William Louis-Marie said: “We’re thrilled to be adding more exciting competitions to WORLDSQUASH.TV. Being able to showcase events from all over the world on our free, dedicated squash streaming platform is a great opportunity for fans to see top quality squash and for Federations and Associations to show off their brilliant competitions.”

Thomas Troedsson, ESF President, added: “European Squash have a mission to make squash more attractive and visible – we are happy for the opportunity to broadcast our European Championships through WORLDSQUASH.TV.”

WORLDSQUASH.TV is the WSF’s digital video platform delivering free live events and VOD content to squash fans around the world, at any time and on any device.

