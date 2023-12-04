Worldsquash.tv to stream Oceania Junior Championship and Canadian Junior Open

Worldsquash.tv, the official streaming platform of the World Squash Federation, will stream the upcoming Oceania Junior Championship and the Canadian Junior Championship.

The Oceania Junior Championship, which is taking place in Tauranga, New Zealand, 5-7 December as part of the Festival of Squash – which also includes the New Zealand Open (5-10 December) and the WSF Men’s World Team Championship (11-17 December) – will feature 140 of the region’s brightest talents.

Play begins at 10:00 (GMT+13) in Tauranga.

The Canadian Junior Open, meanwhile, is taking place in The Club at White Oaks in Niagara and will feature 311 players across 10 categories.

View the results and draws from the Oceania Junior Championship here.

View the results and draws from the Canadian Junior Open here.

