WORLDSQUASH.TV to stream WSF World Junior Squash Championships

July 12, 2023

The WSF World Junior Squash Championships return next week, as the world’s top junior talents battle it out for the title of Junior World Champion.

Action is taking place at the Melbourne Sports Centres between 18-29 July and features the men’s and women’s individual championships as well as the women’s team championship.

The main glass court in Melbourne will be streamed worldwide live and free on worldsquash.tv, the World Squash Federation’s free OTT streaming platform, with local channels set to be announced and the Olympic Channel to show later rounds.

Further details, including court schedules, will be announced shortly.

For more information on the WSF World Junior Individual and Women’s Team Championships, visit the tournament website or follow the WSF on Twitter (@WorldSquash) Facebook and Instagram.

Click here for ticketing information.

