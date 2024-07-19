WS World Junior Team Championships: Day two – preview and watch live

It’s day two of the 2024 WSF World Junior Team Championships at Houston Squash Club, Texas, USA, with 19 ties scheduled across five courts, including four on the stunning all-glass show court.

This year’s team championships represent a moment in squash history, being the first time the men’s and women’s events have been held concurrently, with 25 men’s teams and 17 women’s teams participating, including defending women’s champions Egypt and defending men’s champions England.

In the men’s event, there are eight pools, with the top two from each pool moving on to the last 16.

In the women’s event, there are four pools, with the top two from each pool moving on to the quarter-finals.

During the pools stage, all three rubbers will be played. For the knockout stages, if a tie reaches 2-0 the two teams have the option of playing or declining to play the third rubber.

Play begins at 10:00 (GMT-5) with all the action available to view live and free via WORLDSQUASH.TV.

Click here to view the schedule for day two of the event.

Men’s Pools

A : Egypt, South Africa, Switzerland

B : Malaysia, Hong Kong (China), Spain

C : Pakistan, New Zealand, Germany

D : Republic of Korea, Australia, Philippines

E : Colombia, Canada, Guyana

F : India, Brazil, Kuwait

G : USA, France, Ireland

H : England, Japan, Macau (China), Chinese Taipei

Women’s Pools

A : Egypt, England, France, Germany

B : USA, Japan, New Zealand, Colombia

C : Malaysia, Canada, Scotland, South Africa

D : Hong Kong (China), India, Australia, Brazil, Chinese Taipei

The 2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championships are taking place at Houston Squash Club, Texas, from 12-23 July. Find all the key information here.

Keep up with all the action at wsfworldjuniors.com.

