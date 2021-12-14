WSF and the Olympic Channel Announce Broadcasting Partnership

The World Squash Federation (WSF) and the Olympic Channel announce a collaborative broadcasting partnership. With this agreement, the Olympic Channel will work with the WSF to live broadcast a number of international and continental tournaments across the digital platform, including men’s and women’s events, as well as junior and masters tournaments.

The partnership will see the Olympic Channel greatly expand the accessibility of squash to a global audience by showing a combination of live events, highlights, replays, and original programming.

Commenting on the announcement, WSF Chief Executive Officer William Louis-Marie said: “It is an honour to be collaborating with the Olympic Channel, which we believe will help to bring squash to a wider audience. We are thrilled to continue to showcase our world-class athletes and sport and can’t wait to see what the partnership brings.”

Mark Parkman, General Manager Olympic Channel said: “Since launching in 2016, the Olympic Channel has generated more than 2.5 billion video views. We are looking forward to introducing this global audience to a wide range of innovative squash content in collaboration with WSF as we continue to provide free to view access to world class sport programming”

The Olympic Channel is the IOC’s premium original video and live content offering on Olympics.com where fans can watch live events (such as select Olympic qualifying events), the “Five Rings Films” signature documentaries, long-and-short-form series, and 80 original series comprising 1,000 episodes of inspiring athlete-focussed content about some of the world’s greatest Olympians.

Find out more on Olympics.com, the Olympic app and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.