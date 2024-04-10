WSF granted Associate Membership to ASOIF

The World Squash Federation (WSF) has been granted Associate Membership to the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF), following a vote at yesterday’s ASOIF annual general meeting, which took place during the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit 2024.

Also admitted as Associate Members were the International Cricket Council, the International Federation of American Football and World Lacrosse.

ASOIF is a non-profit association of international sports federations that compete in the Summer Olympic Games.

Its mission is to unite, promote and support the Summer Olympic International Federations (IFs); to preserve their autonomy, while advocating for their common interests and goals; to act as an added value provider to the member IFs and the Olympic Movement at large.

Squash will make its Olympic debut in Los Angeles at the LA28 Games.

As an Associate Member of ASOIF, WSF will manage and monitor the everyday running of squash, including the delivery of the squash events during the Olympic Games and the supervision of the development of athletes practising these sports at every level, as well as ensuring squash’s promotion and development.

Reacting to the vote, WSF President Zena Wooldridge said: “On behalf of the World Squash Federation and the whole squash community we represent, I would like to thank my fellow ASOIF members for granting us Associate Membership. “

“The work done by ASOIF advocating for its member sports and the support and advice network we will become part of will be invaluable to WSF in helping and guiding us on our LA28 journey. The welcome we have received from established Olympic sports is greatly appreciated.

“This is such an exciting time for squash, and between WSF and our partner the Professional Squash Association we are already seeing many positive signs of accelerated growth across the sport since squash’s inclusion on the LA28 Olympic programme.”

