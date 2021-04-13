WSF Launches Countdown to World Squash Day 2021

The countdown to World Squash Day 2021 is officially launched today by the World Squash Federation (WSF), with support from the Professional Squash Association (PSA).

The 20th anniversary edition of World Squash Day takes place on Saturday October 9 and is an ideal focus for squash communities across the globe to create inspiring events to attract existing and new players to take part and help the sport bounce back strongly following the COVID-19 pandemic.

WSF President Zena Wooldridge said: “It is so encouraging to hear of parts of the world where squash courts have re-opened and are busier than pre-Covid times. The bounce-​back is already starting to happen.

“The focus and energy of this year’s World Squash Day will be more important than ever, and I hope every squash club will use the opportunity to attract and engage existing and new players in a fun and friendly way.

“Squash is an exciting sport which fits so well with modern lifestyles, and as sport emerges from its restrictions, this is an opportunity for squash to reach out to a new generation of players. In addition, Squash 57 adds that extra dimension of an easy to play bouncier ball to appeal to all generations.”

The main theme for World Squash Day 2021 is to promote the fun, fitness and social elements that make squash such a globally popular sport.

Wooldridge added: “As a squash community, our ambition should be to fill every court with fun, bashing balls on October 9. In doing so, we’ll get a bit fitter, meet new friends and enjoy the social atmosphere that makes squash so special.”

World No.5 Amanda Sobhy said: “Squash is so much more than the 45-minute time slot you booked to play. It’s the amazing benefits you’ll get for your mental health & physical health.

“It’s the lifelong friends you’ll make & the community you’ll be a part of because of it. It’s the fun that you’ll have when you’re a part of this amazing sport.”

World Squash Day will once again be supporting the PSA Foundation’s ‘We Are One’ campaign, which supports professional squash players who are experiencing both financial and emotional difficulties due to the impact of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

PSA Foundation Manager Adriana Olaya said: “We are honoured to be part of the 20th anniversary celebration of World Squash Day, especially in such an important time for the squash community to come together and bring squash back.

“The ‘We Are One’ fund has been a lifeline to our professional players throughout this challenging year and we are just so grateful that because of the generosity of this community, we have been able to raise over $130,000 to help our players stay afloat while the tour fully returns. This is a time of togetherness and a call to support our whole squash family, and what better way to celebrate than by being part of this amazing mission that World Squash Day has accomplished for 20 years now.”

World Squash Day Founder Alan Thatcher said: “After long periods of lockdown for many squash communities, players will be itching to get back on court. By October, we hope that most parts of the world will be able to plan events and coaches will be busy in a massive global programme of re-engagement.

“Our 20th anniversary edition of World Squash Day will be sending out powerful, positive messages about the huge enjoyment that squash delivers, coupled with massive health benefits.”

For further information, please contact Alan Thatcher: alan@squashmad.com ​or visit the World Squash Day website​.