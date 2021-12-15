WSF Launches Global Coaching Survey

The World Squash Federation (WSF) has today launched a landmark survey to inform its new coaching strategy. The survey aims to provide a better understanding of the current coaching environments, the challenges faced, and how coaches around the world can be better supported.



The survey, available here, will run until December 23rd and asks squash coaches of all backgrounds and levels to participate and share their expertise and experience. The more coaches who contribute to the survey, the more effective the global strategy and support will be.



Alongside the survey, the WSF launched a coaching newsletter. This newsletter, which exclusively covers coaching stories, will help share knowledge and guidance among the global coaching community. To subscribe to the newsletter, or to share your best coaching stories/best practices for a future release onto the next WSF Coaching newsletter, please email admin@worldsquash.org.



Speaking at the launch of the survey, Sarah Fitz-Gerald, WSF Vice President and Chair of the Coaching Commission, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to produce this survey. It is vitally important that as many coaches as possible participate in order to help shape the future of how squash coaching is understood. The opinion of every coach matters, whether they are coaching as volunteers or helping the biggest names in the sport.



“I am also pleased that this could coincide with the launch of our coaching newsletter. We hope that this, along with future planned projects, can help solidify the connection between coaches from all around the world for the benefit of the game.”



WSF President Zena Wooldridge said: “This survey recognises the importance of a well-informed strategy which is relevant to our global coaching community because it is shaped by coaches for coaches. It also recognises that a one-size-fits-all approach isn’t effective in developing and supporting a diverse coaching workforce that is so essential to developing squash in all corners of the world.



“I would appeal to as many coaches as possible to please complete the survey and encourage others to do so. The greater the quantity and quality of feedback the greater the impact on coaching worldwide.



“Please also encourage as many coaches and prospective future coaches to sign up to WSF’s coaching newsletter. This is your opportunity to be part of a global coaching community and a valuable platform for the exchange of the best coaching expertise and experience in our sport in one convenient location. This is an opportunity to make a real difference to the quality of coaching around the world.”

Link to survey

Subscribe to coaching newsletter

Learn more about WSF Coaching