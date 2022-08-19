WSF Men’s Junior Team Championship Knockout Stage: How To Watch Live

We’ve reached the knockout stage of the 2022 WSF Men’s World Junior Team Championship, as the last 12 teams remaining compete in today’s second round and quarter-final.

Play begins at 10:00 (GMT+2) and will be streamed live and free on the WSF YouTube channel and other streaming partners.

The day’s action starts in the morning with eight teams competing in round two, with top four seeds Egypt, England, Pakistan and Malaysia all receiving a bye through to the afternoon’s quarter-finals.

The four ties this morning ([7/9] Canada v [7/9] USA, [6] India v [13/15] Australia, [10/12] Colombia v [5] France and [7/9] Ireland v [10/12] Netherlands) will be played simultaneously, with the exciting North American derby between Canada and the USA taking place on the glass court.

At 16:00, the first two quarter-finals will get underway, with top seeds and defending champions Egypt taking on either Canada or the USA at 16:00 and No.3 seeds and 2016 champions Pakistan playing either India or Australia.

At 18:00, the quarter-finals conclude, with No.2 seeds England facing either Ireland or the Netherlands and No.4 seeds Malaysia going up against either France or Colombia.

Click here for live results and the full schedule by court.

Schedule: 2022 WSF Men’s World Junior Team Championship, day three (round two and quarter-finals)

10:00 [7/9] CANADA v [7/9] USA

10:00 [6] INDIA v [13/15] AUSTRALIA

10:00 [10/12] COLOMBIA v [5] FRANCE

10:00 [7/9] IRELAND v [10/12] NETHERLANDS

16:00 [1] EGYPT v CANADA/USA

16:00 [3] PAKISTAN v INDIA/AUSTRALIA

18:00 [2] ENGLAND v IRELAND/NETHERLANDS

18:00 [4] MALAYSIA v FRANCE/COLOMBIA