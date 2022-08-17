WSF Men’s World Junior Team Championship preview

The 2022 WSF Men’s World Junior Team Championship begins today as 23 nations compete for the title in Nancy, France, following the conclusion of the men’s and women’s individual championships yesterday.

The tournament begins with a group stage, with action taking place at TSB Jarville and Le Rêve, Maxéville, before moving on to the playoffs on Friday 19 August. The action starts from 10:00 (GMT+2) and will be streamed live and free on the WSF YouTube channel and other streaming partners.

Egypt, winners of four of the last five tournaments, go into this year’s championship as top seeds and favourites to retain the title they reclaimed in 2018 in Chennai, India.

The most successful team in the tournament’s history may have extra motivation this week, with Egypt sending just one player, 14-year-old Mohamed Zakaria, into the semi-finals of the individual event. Zakaria returns to action in the team event, joined by Kareem El Torkey, Mohammed Nasser and Salman Khalil.

England, who were beaten finalists last time and one of only four nations to appear at every Men’s World Junior Team Championship, are the No.2 seeds and will look to a strong lineup of singles runner-up Finnlay Withington, Sam Osborne-Wylde, Jonah Bryant and Franklyn Smith.

No.3 seeds Pakistan will be hoping to reclaim the title they won in 2016. Led by 16-year-old Hamza Khan, who is regarded as one of the brightest prospects on the junior circuit, and ably supported by Noor Zaman, Muhammad Ashab Irfan and Anas Ali Shah, Pakistan will back themselves to pull level with Egypt with six tournament wins.

Elsewhere, Malaysia, hosts France, and India round out the top six seeds.

Championship debutants Ukraine, whose attendance at the championships was facilitated by funding from the French Squash Federation (FFSquash) and the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), will mark their entrance to the tournament with a challenging match against 7/9 seeds the USA.

