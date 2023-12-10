fbpx
WSF Men’s World Team Championship day one: Preview & watch live

December 10, 2023

The 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship gets underway today, with eight ties taking place on day one in Tauranga, New Zealand.

Two sets of ties will be played today, with the first at 15:00 (GMT+13) and the second at 18:00.

String order today is 1-2-3.

All the action from both venues will be streamed for free on WORLDSQUASH.TV, with action from the Mercury Arena also available on the Olympic Channel, SQUASHTV and Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand only).

In the spectacular Mercury Baypark Arena, play begins with a World Team Championship debut for Cook Islands as they take on Czech Republic.

This is followed by another team making their debut, with Tahiti going up against Germany.

There are two more debuts in the opening ties at the Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre, with Philippines facing South Africa on court one and Samoa playing Canada on court two.

Home side New Zealand will hope to make a strong start to the competition as they take on Republic of Korea at 18:00 on Court One at the Devoy Centre.

Order of play: Day One – WSF Men’s World Team Championship, Group Stage

Mercury Baypark Arena
15:00 Czech Republic v Cook Islands

18:00 Germany v Tahiti

Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre
 15:00
Glass: Australia v Netherlands
Court One: South Africa v Philippines
Court Two: Canada v Samoa

18:00 Glass: Malaysia v Ireland
Court One: New Zealand v Republic of Korea
Court Two: Nigeria v Japan

Click here to view the squads for the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship.

Click here to view results and draws for the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship.

For the latest news from the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship, head to the official tournament website or follow the World Squash Federation on FacebookInstagramThreads and X (formerly Twitter).

Watch free squash action, interviews and features for free at WORLDSQUASH.TV.

