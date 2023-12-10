WSF Men’s World Team Championship day one: Preview & watch live

The 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship gets underway today, with eight ties taking place on day one in Tauranga, New Zealand.

Two sets of ties will be played today, with the first at 15:00 (GMT+13) and the second at 18:00.

String order today is 1-2-3.

All the action from both venues will be streamed for free on WORLDSQUASH.TV, with action from the Mercury Arena also available on the Olympic Channel, SQUASHTV and Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand only).

In the spectacular Mercury Baypark Arena, play begins with a World Team Championship debut for Cook Islands as they take on Czech Republic.

This is followed by another team making their debut, with Tahiti going up against Germany.

There are two more debuts in the opening ties at the Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre, with Philippines facing South Africa on court one and Samoa playing Canada on court two.

Home side New Zealand will hope to make a strong start to the competition as they take on Republic of Korea at 18:00 on Court One at the Devoy Centre.

Order of play: Day One – WSF Men’s World Team Championship, Group Stage

Mercury Baypark Arena

15:00 Czech Republic v Cook Islands

18:00 Germany v Tahiti

Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre

15:00

Glass: Australia v Netherlands

Court One: South Africa v Philippines

Court Two: Canada v Samoa

18:00 Glass: Malaysia v Ireland

Court One: New Zealand v Republic of Korea

Court Two: Nigeria v Japan

