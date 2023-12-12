WSF Men’s World Team Championship day three: Preview & watch live

The Group Stage of the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship concludes today, with eight ties taking place on day three in Tauranga, New Zealand as the teams battle it out for the qualification to the knockout stage.

On the stunning show court at the Mercury Baypark Arena, there will be three sets of ties played, beginning with a European derby between France and Netherlands at 12:00 (GMT+13), followed by Switzerland v Japan at 15:00 and then USA v tournament debutants Cook Islands at 18:00.

At the Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre, which features a show court and traditional glass courts, play begins at 15:00.

Among the 10 teams involved today at the Devoy Centre are top seeds and defending champions Egypt, who go up against Ireland as they look to secure top spot in Group A.

String order today is 2-1-3.

All the action from both venues will be streamed for free on WORLDSQUASH.TV, with action from the Mercury Arena also available on the Olympic Channel, SQUASHTV and Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand only).

Order of play: Day Three – WSF Men’s World Team Championship, Group Stage,

Mercury Baypark Arena

Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre

15:00

Glass: Hong Kong, China v Tahiti

Court One: England v Philippines

Court Two: Wales v Republic of Korea

18:00

Glass: Scotland v Samoa

Court One: Egypt v Ireland

