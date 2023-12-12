fbpx
All NewsMajor Event NewsWORLDSQUASH.TVWSF News

WSF Men’s World Team Championship day three: Preview & watch live

December 12, 2023

The Group Stage of the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship concludes today, with eight ties taking place on day three in Tauranga, New Zealand as the teams battle it out for the qualification to the knockout stage.

On the stunning show court at the Mercury Baypark Arena, there will be three sets of ties played, beginning with a European derby between France and Netherlands at 12:00 (GMT+13), followed by Switzerland v Japan at 15:00 and then USA v tournament debutants Cook Islands at 18:00.

At the Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre, which features a show court and traditional glass courts, play begins at 15:00.

Among the 10 teams involved today at the Devoy Centre are top seeds and defending champions Egypt, who go up against Ireland as they look to secure top spot in Group A.

String order today is 2-1-3.

All the action from both venues will be streamed for free on WORLDSQUASH.TV, with action from the Mercury Arena also available on the Olympic ChannelSQUASHTV and Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand only).

Order of play: Day Three – WSF Men’s World Team Championship, Group Stage,

Mercury Baypark Arena

oop d3

Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre
15:00
Glass: Hong Kong, China v Tahiti
Court One: England v Philippines
Court Two: Wales v Republic of Korea

18:00
Glass: Scotland v Samoa
Court One: Egypt v Ireland

Click here to view the squads for the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship.

Click here to view results and draws for the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship.

Tags
December 12, 2023

Related Articles

WSF Men’s World Team Championship to be streamed for free

December 4, 2023

Teams begin naming squads for WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship

November 22, 2023

24 nations to descend on Tauranga for 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship

October 24, 2023

2023 Men’s World Team Championships Awarded to New Zealand

December 20, 2021
Back to top button