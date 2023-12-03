WSF Men’s World Team Championship to be streamed for free

The upcoming WSF Men’s World Team Championship, which is taking place in Tauranga, New Zealand 11-17 December, will be streamed for free.

The biennial competition, which pits four-man squads against each other in best-of-three-match ties, will see 24 teams competing across six courts in the Mercury Arena and Devoy Squash & Fitness Centre.

Action from five of the six courts, including the spectacular glass court at the Mercury Arena, will be streamed for free on worldsquash.tv, the official streaming platform of the World Squash Federation.

Fans can also watch action from the Mercury Arena for free on the Olympic Channel, and on SQUASHTV (subscription required).

Highlights will also be made available on worldsquash.tv and the social media channels of the World Squash Federation.

Click here to view the squads for the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship.

Click here to view results and draws for the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship.

For the latest news from the 2023 WSF Men's World Team Championship, head to the official tournament website

