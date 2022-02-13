WSF mourns Ann Jackson

The World Squash Federation (WSF) would like to extend its condolences to the family of Ann Jackson, who has passed away at the age of 93.

Ann served as the first President of the Squash Rackets Association (SRA, now England Squash) after the merger of the SRA and Women’s Squash Rackets Association, where she had been Chairman and President.

Ann was instrumental in the staging of the first ever official Women’s World Championships in 1979 and also in the creation of the Women’s International Squash Rackets Association in the same year.

WSF President Zena Wooldridge paid tribute to Ann, saying: “Looking back at Ann’s achievements, they were pioneering in creating the foundations of the modern game for women’s squash as it transitioned from amateur to professional. As we advocate today for more female leaders in sport, forty years ago Ann played an influential role in leading women’s squash into a new era and has certainly left an important legacy for our sport.”

“It is very sad to hear of Ann’s passing. Our thoughts are with Ann’s family.”