WSF Mourns Death of Hany Hamouda

The World Squash Federation (WSF) has learned with great sadness of the passing of Squash Federation of Africa President Hany Hamouda, who sadly lost his battle with COVID-19 earlier today at the age of 64.

Hany, from Egypt, was an Executive Committee member of the WSF and had served as the President of the Squash Federation of Africa since 2013. Hany also served on the board of the Egyptian Squash Federation at the time of his passing.

Hany leaves behind his wife, Dr. Manal Elhakim, and two daughters, Alia and Gayda.

“Hany’s death leaves behind a huge void in the squash community, in which he was greatly respected and loved for his friendship, integrity and generosity.” said WSF President Zena Wooldridge.

“Hany served WSF and his region with distinction. The contributions he has made to squash in Africa and Egypt in particular will live on forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, who must be heartbroken.”