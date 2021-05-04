WSF Mourns Loss of Malcolm Willstrop

The World Squash Federation (WSF) would like to extend its condolences to the family of Malcolm Willstrop after he sadly passed away on Monday evening at the age of 83 following a battle with cancer.

An enormous character and pivotal to the success of Pontefract Squash & Leisure Club in England, Malcolm mentored and inspired generations of players across the world of squash who benefitted from his knowledge and coaching techniques, including his son, James, and Lee Beachill, who both rose to World No.1

Malcolm is survived by James, James’s partner, Vanessa, and his grandsons, Logan and Bram.

“Malcolm’s passing will leave an enormous hole in the squash community, though he has built an incredible legacy” said WSF President Zena Wooldridge.

“Players in both the professional and amateur ranks have benefitted from Malcolm’s wisdom, while his contribution to the sport is immeasurable. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the WSF are with Malcolm’s family at this difficult time.”