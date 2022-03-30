WSF Mourns Loss of Muhammad Fayyaz

The World Squash Federation (WSF) would like to extend its condolences to the family of Muhammad Fayyaz after he sadly passed away earlier this week at the age of 57.

Mr Fayyaz was a well-respected squash referee and, since his appointment in 2003, officiated multiple major championships around the globe. His final match as a WSF referee was during the Karachi Open Squash Championships on March 18.

Alongside his career as a referee, Fayyaz was an active Asian Regional Assessor at events such as the Asian Games and Asian Championships.

“We are very sorry to hear of Fayyaz’s passing. His presence at World and Asian major events will be sorely missed as will his contribution to the development of the next generation of Asian referees,” said WSF President Zena Wooldridge.

“On behalf of WSF, I’d like to extend our sympathy to Mr Fayyaz’s family at this difficult time.”