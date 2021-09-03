WSF Mourns Loss of Philip van der Ven

The World Squash Federation (WSF) would like to extend its condolences to the family of Philip van der Ven after he sadly passed away on Sunday August 22 at the age of 75.

Philip – who lived in Zoeterwoude, Netherlands with his family – served with distinction as WSF Vice-President between 1992-1996 and was the European Squash Federation President between 1999-2001. He was also Chairman of both the Haagsche Squash Rackets Club as well as Squashbond Nederland.

The WSF’s deepest sympathies go out to Philip’s wife, children, grandchildren and friends at this difficult time.